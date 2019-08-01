Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Analysts See $-0.92 EPS; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shorts Increased By 147.37%

Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) had an increase of 147.37% in short interest. MAMS’s SI was 4,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 147.37% from 1,900 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s short sellers to cover MAMS’s short positions. The SI to Mam Software Group Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 7,827 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $-0.92 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.28 EPS change or 58.18% from last quarter’s $-2.2 EPS. After having $-1.18 EPS previously, Overstock.com, Inc.’s analysts see -22.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 5.29M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – SAUM NOURSALEHI, FORMERLY PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF TZERO; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “MAM Software Stock: Tiny Software Stock May Be Breaking Out to Multi-Year Highs – Profit Confidential” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAM Software: 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wynnefield Cap reported 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 500 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc owns 0.98% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 939,335 shares. Blackrock reported 20,744 shares. Zpr Investment Management holds 28,431 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 1,014 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Prns Ltd Co holds 110,408 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 18,790 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 3,291 shares. 22,613 are owned by Vanguard Gru. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 301,220 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 10,330 shares.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $133.97 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 34.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $794.41 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Overstock.com, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lee Danner And Bass holds 501,645 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 14,300 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 61,313 shares stake. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 29,533 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 2,952 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 0% or 635,337 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 44,013 shares. 228,900 were reported by Oz Management Limited Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 23,100 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 39,700 shares.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $509,035 activity. 750 shares valued at $13,163 were sold by Corbus Barclay F on Saturday, February 2. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR had bought 40,000 shares worth $418,050 on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Overstock.com +7% after declaring digital dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com Inc. – OSTK – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square, Overstock.com, and Lindsay Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.