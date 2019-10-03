Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Stake Has Lifted by Trellus Management Company Llc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.30M market cap company. The stock increased 8.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 6.47M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. lverson as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM NAMES GREGORY J. IVERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 105.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81M, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyft Inc by 194,766 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 15,600 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman And LP has 0.02% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 20,504 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc owns 1,867 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.16% or 12,610 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 11,564 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 81,531 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 51,858 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 2,952 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 5,321 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 370,656 shares. 15,609 are held by Citigroup. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 1,409 shares. Mufg Americas reported 50,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $450,009 activity. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III had bought 2,000 shares worth $31,959 on Friday, August 30.

