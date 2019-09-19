Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Shareholder Trellus Management Company Has Increased Position; As Anthem Com (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Boston Advisors Lowered by $2.25 Million Its Holding

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 7,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 8,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $254.37. About 368,092 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 4.87 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM RELEASES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) on Behalf of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp Com (NYSE:HUN) by 72,092 shares to 257,034 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telecom Services Etf (Vanguard (VOX) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.25 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $540,994 activity.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $540,994 activity. $31,959 worth of stock was bought by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III on Friday, August 30.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.