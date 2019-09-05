Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Position by $865,328; Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Position in Clean Harbors (CLH)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 353,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.32 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 101,024 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 54,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 983,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, up from 929,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 1.13M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $3.72; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 276,150 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $91.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 141,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 29,453 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 2,000 shares. Comerica Bank owns 81,595 shares. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 10,147 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 4,507 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 154,130 were accumulated by Mesirow Invest Mngmt. Green Square Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 32,405 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc accumulated 1.17M shares. Two Sigma Secs invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). First Tru Advisors LP reported 154,776 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.14% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,100 are owned by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Com. Swiss Comml Bank holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 74,436 are owned by Advisory Research. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.85% or 983,411 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 4,426 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 11,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Citigroup holds 48,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 39,700 shares. Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership reported 24,662 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 35,300 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 301,382 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,318 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $540,994 activity. $418,050 worth of stock was bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR on Friday, May 17.