Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Holder Trellus Management Company Has Lifted Stake by $845,000; Auxier Asset Management Upped Its Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Stake by $305,550

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 2.21M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – Overstock.com Introduces 17 Exclusive Private Label Furniture Brands; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Overstock.com Wins 2018 Appy Award for Best Retail Shopping App; 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 518,714 shares traded or 13.21% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 8,200 shares to 7,020 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $450,009 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050 worth of stock.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 20,668 shares to 55,502 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And owns 29,370 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Hightower Advsrs Limited Company has 8,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bennicas And Assoc holds 14,550 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,100 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 5,321 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 5,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd stated it has 11,564 shares. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 0.01% or 302,401 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 23,075 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii Lp invested in 0.07% or 24,662 shares.

