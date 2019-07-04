Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.46 0.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a 2.71 beta and it is 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 9.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.