Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.46 0.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.26 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.49. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Its rival Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 57.8% respectively. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Dorian LPG Ltd. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04% Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats Dorian LPG Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.