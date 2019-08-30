Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Comparison side by side

Both Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.47 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.82 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nordic American Tankers Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.