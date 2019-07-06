Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Contrasting side by side

Since Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.80 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 42.13% and its consensus price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 69.6%. 1.9% are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -7.46% -8.36% 1.68% -15.44% -5.5% 9.57%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has weaker performance than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.