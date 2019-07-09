Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Contrasting side by side

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -0.46 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.08 N/A 1.97 9.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Hoegh LNG Partners LP which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 17.06% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 40.1%. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69%

For the past year Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has weaker performance than Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.