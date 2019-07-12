Overlook Holdings LTD Upped Its Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) as Market Valuation Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised by $620,400 Its Holding

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 1.21M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) by 227.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,154 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 3,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 1.16M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting NXPI Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,684 shares to 28,391 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,370 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu’s AI Edge; Chinese Internet Stocks Shine In Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Showcases Major Advances in AI Assistant Ecosystem with DuerOS 5.0 and New Product Innovation – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.