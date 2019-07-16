Overlook Holdings LTD Upped Bidu Us (BIDU) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. UBS maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. See MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) latest ratings:

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased Bidu Us (BIDU) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired 47,425 shares as Bidu Us (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Overlook Holdings Ltd holds 749,220 shares with $123.44 million value, up from 701,795 last quarter. Bidu Us now has $40.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.40 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 1.01 million shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500.