Overlook Holdings LTD Stake in Netease (NTES) Has Decreased by $7.10 Million as Shares Declined; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Valuation Declined While Samlyn Capital Lowered Position by $15.23 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.51. About 282,339 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 634,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 370,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 174,708 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69 million for 29.54 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 EPS, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.