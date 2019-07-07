Overlook Holdings LTD Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Rbs Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shareholder Scout Investments Raised Position by $17.05 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 532,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Pushes Self-Drive Efforts: Must INTC, QCOM, DXC Worry? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 103,021 shares to 248,458 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Wor (NYSE:AWK) by 376,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,720 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).