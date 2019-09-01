Overlook Holdings LTD Raised Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding by $7.78 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.84 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu and Chongqing Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Municipality’s Intelligent Transformation Using AI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Baidu and iQiyi Report Starkly Different Q2s – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Baidu Losing China’s Voice Search Market to Sogou? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Baidu’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock invested in 5,377 shares. 91,840 are owned by Congress Asset Management Co Ma. American Invest has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 688,821 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Lc accumulated 0.04% or 9,322 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Incorporated reported 28,069 shares. Wade G W holds 1.05% or 162,669 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 149,796 shares. Richard C Young Co Limited owns 0.71% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 54,387 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.31% or 3.62M shares. Rockland Company owns 146,910 shares. Franklin Inc owns 4.87 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa stated it has 244,537 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Azimuth Mngmt Lc stated it has 110,454 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 492,431 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $76.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).