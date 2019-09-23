Overlook Holdings LTD Position in Netease (NTES) Lowered by $41.31 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Held by Maple Capital Management Inc

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 734,122 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.76M, down from 896,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $266.7. About 454,944 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 19,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,977 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 47,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 5.09 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.