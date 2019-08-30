Overlook Holdings LTD Position in Netease (NTES) Cut as Valuation Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Iron Financial Trimmed Stake by $316,000

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 5.56M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $254.21. About 510,815 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 1,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,825 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 34,038 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.64% or 1.04 million shares. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Ltd Company has invested 0.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,315 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.4% or 483,115 shares. Moreover, Alley Ltd has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,000 shares. Brown Advisory has 3.22 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Inc owns 1,578 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

