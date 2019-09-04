Overlook Holdings LTD Position In Bidu Us (BIDU) Was Increased; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.28M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lipe Dalton reported 2.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btr Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 21,688 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Main Street Ltd Llc invested in 8,543 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp reported 21,472 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.82% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 82,931 shares. 5,076 are owned by Keystone Planning. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 132,786 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 13,003 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 23,200 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru accumulated 35,840 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 85,965 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares to 176,654 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

