Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position in Netease (NTES) as Share Value Declined; Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 37.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 38,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 63,353 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 102,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 151,939 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) by 8.05 million shares to 28.64 million shares, valued at $37.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

