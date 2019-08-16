Overlook Holdings LTD Lifted Its Position in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $7.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 20,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 711,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.78M, down from 731,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $248.23. About 526,053 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 5.28M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares to 58,625 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

