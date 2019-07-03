Overlook Holdings LTD Lifted Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake by $7.78 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Value Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 181,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 612,705 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 794,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 157,735 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.43M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares to 684,666 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $83.07M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,700 shares. 5,000 are owned by Shell Asset Co. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3 shares. State Street holds 1.25 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 148,203 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Connable Office Inc accumulated 2,158 shares. National Insur Tx stated it has 0.03% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Duncker Streett & holds 0.01% or 422 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited holds 304,739 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Van Berkom Associates Inc accumulated 841,186 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,694 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 13,457 shares. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).