Overlook Holdings LTD Increases Position in Bidu Us (BIDU); Jensen Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Valuation Rose

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.12 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,329 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited accumulated 30,124 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Agf Investments owns 1.21M shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.03% or 76,483 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Westpac Banking holds 34,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, United Fire Grp has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,798 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Whittier Com holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. 3,740 are owned by Boothbay Fund Lc. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust holds 9,290 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 87,575 shares.