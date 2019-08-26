Overlook Holdings LTD Increased Bidu Us (BIDU) Position; Coatue Management Has Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Position

Coatue Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 8334.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 3.78M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 3.83M shares with $158.22 million value, up from 45,386 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased Bidu Us (BIDU) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired 47,425 shares as Bidu Us (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Overlook Holdings Ltd holds 749,220 shares with $123.44 million value, up from 701,795 last quarter. Bidu Us now has $35.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp holds 28,985 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Management LP invested in 50,000 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Lp has 0.28% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 3.83 million shares stake. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 7,424 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares reported 902 shares. Dalton Invests invested 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Caprock Gru has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,167 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 1.76% or 57.80 million shares. 205,826 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Fmr Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.62M shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 236,680 shares. Earnest Prns Limited reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thematic Prns Lc reported 1.32M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.91% above currents $42.96 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 2.68M shares to 6.34M valued at $288.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hertz Global Hldgs Inc stake by 381,610 shares and now owns 21,135 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baidu Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu: ‘China’s Google’ Is Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.