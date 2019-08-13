Overlook Holdings LTD Holds Position in Bidu Us (BIDU); As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Cut Its Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 61,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 768,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.93M, down from 830,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 2.49 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 1.95M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Management reported 20,613 shares. North Management holds 136,024 shares. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 62,255 shares. Meritage holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 43,852 shares. Massachusetts-based Middleton And Ma has invested 2.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cortland Assoc Inc Mo reported 5,982 shares. Coastline Company owns 68,644 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 103,941 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has 485,380 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% stake. Fmr Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11.11M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.85% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Foundation Mngmt holds 5.8% or 332,708 shares. Heritage Investors Management reported 241,537 shares.