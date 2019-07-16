Overlook Holdings LTD Holding in Netease (NTES) Has Trimmed by $7.10 Million; Caprock Group Has Cut Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) as Market Value Rose

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $260.22. About 205,060 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 671,779 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 30/05/2018 – HSBC Holdings CDS Tightens 18 Bps; 08/04/2018 – EQS-News: Fullshare hosted Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher’s Home at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hammond Taps HSBC’s Tucker, Lloyds’ Horta-Osorio in Fintech Push; 15/03/2018 – Sharenet: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 pct gender pay gap; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 million to end Libor rigging lawsuit in the US; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LTD A2ZI.NS SAYS CO, HSBC BANK SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 4; 28/03/2018 – SECURITAS SECUb.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 124 FROM SEK 120

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.33 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,751 shares to 4,129 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

