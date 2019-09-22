Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $4.86 Million; Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined While Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $628,108

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 22.09 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The #AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Completes Acquisition of Uhana and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Makes Strategic Agreement with Chongqing Government – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Tech’s Triple Whammy, And Baidu’s Limits For iQIYI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 0.08% or 821,608 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 3.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 7,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 713,606 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 240,057 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 542,064 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Lc stated it has 26,040 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 33,131 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 18,528 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 435,200 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 368,928 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 5.16 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated owns 2,390 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.