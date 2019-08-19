Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Netease (NTES) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Share Price Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.99 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,375 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Com. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Eminence Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.43% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3.99 million shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.02% or 72,344 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Captrust invested in 0% or 2,128 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 766,477 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn, a California-based fund reported 516,764 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 25,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 1.50 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,599 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 402,560 shares.