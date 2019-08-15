Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased Holding in Netease (NTES) as Shares Declined; Dodge & Cox Has Increased Sprint (S) Stake by $1.53 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $254.58. About 898,186 shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 17/03/2018 – China’s

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 305,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 103.87M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586.88M, up from 103.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 9.25 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Commences Offer of Up to $3.94B of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes in Two Tranche; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom extends mid-term guidance, pledges higher dividends; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 580 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,970 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Street Corp accumulated 17.90 million shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 390,001 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 146 shares. Voya Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Group Inc has 11,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.02% or 29,486 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,818 shares. 1.77 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Kepos Capital LP reported 0.29% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ims Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.