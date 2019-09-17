Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased By $41.31 Million Its Netease (NTES) Stake; Investar Holding (ISTR) Shorts Up By 28.57%

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased Netease (NTES) stake by 18.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as Netease (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Overlook Holdings Ltd holds 734,122 shares with $187.76 million value, down from 896,117 last quarter. Netease now has $34.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $270.16. About 578,561 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. ISTR's SI was 71,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 55,300 shares previously. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 13.22% above currents $270.16 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $240.75 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.