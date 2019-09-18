Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding by $4.86 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stake Held by Bellecapital International Ltd

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 426.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 75,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 3.64M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Foundation Building Materials, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/04/2018 – UBS HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK VETERAN MOSKAL FOR INDUSTRIALS M&A; 12/03/2018 – TOKYO — Faced with considerable headwinds, Nippon Life Insurance has been on an 800 billion yen ($7.49 billion) buying spree in a bid to reinforce its status as the leader of Japan’s insurance industry; 16/04/2018 – ECB Asks Deutsche Bank to Model Trading Book ‘Solvent Wind Down’; 20/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Has Moved Some Advisory Responsibility to Germany; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Deutsche Bank London Branch Notes; Watch Neg; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK REVIEW OF INVESTMENT BANK TO RESULT IN RECOMMENDATIONS, WHICH COULD LEAD TO FURTHER JOB CUTS

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07 million, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 1.98M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.