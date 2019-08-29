Overlook Holdings LTD Has Cut Netease (NTES) Position by $7.10 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 72,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.87. About 850,658 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 253,486 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Inc reported 214,020 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia Comm holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,375 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 19,732 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invs Inc has 0.81% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rafferty Asset Llc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Wealth Prns Limited holds 3.05% or 69,519 shares. Birinyi Associates has invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jnba Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12 shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 0.09% or 976 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Asset stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 10,891 shares stake. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,227 shares. 2,452 were reported by Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.95 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

