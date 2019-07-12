Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Position in Netease (NTES) by $7.10 Million; Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Total Fina Sa (TOT) Holding by $448,635; Stock Price Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Total Fina Sa (TOT) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,986 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 38,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Total Fina Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $261.23. About 140,819 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,237 shares to 10,658 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 31,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.