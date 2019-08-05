Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Netease (NTES) Position; Dycom Industries (DY) Sentiment Is 1.22

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased Netease (NTES) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as Netease (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Overlook Holdings Ltd holds 896,117 shares with $216.29 million value, down from 925,560 last quarter. Netease now has $27.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 559,640 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 93 sold and decreased their positions in Dycom Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 27.50 million shares, down from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dycom Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 63 Increased: 78 New Position: 35.

More recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 26.33 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. for 1.73 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 76,405 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 44,070 shares.

The stock decreased 5.19% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 184,972 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) has declined 37.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $311.81 million for 22.30 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.