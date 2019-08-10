Overlook Holdings LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU); Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Market Valuation Rose While Usca Ria Increased by $402,960 Its Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 16,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 81,021 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 64,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 2.06M shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Incorporated owns 37.92 million shares. Seven Post Office Lp reported 57,600 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Ag owns 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 14,615 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 13,390 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,942 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 418,581 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.37M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc has 0.13% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sei stated it has 45,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Freestone Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 192,373 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 47,917 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc invested in 861 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 26,152 shares to 10,053 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,899 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

