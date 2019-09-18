Overbrook Management Upped Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Rose; Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $980,683 as Market Valuation Declined

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 955,139 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 709,516 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 620,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 4.21M shares traded or 153.10% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,160 shares to 20,232 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,765 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

