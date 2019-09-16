Overbrook Management Upped By $314,688 Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; First Philippine Fund (FPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

First Philippine Fund Inc (FPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 26 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold equity positions in First Philippine Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 8.95 million shares, down from 9.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding First Philippine Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Overbrook Management Corp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 1,192 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 21,790 shares with $5.76M value, up from 20,598 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $277.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.47. About 1.57M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 86,944 shares traded. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 183,331 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 443,110 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 0.54% invested in the company for 45,200 shares. The New York-based Delta Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,219 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds: A Review Of The Category – November – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – Not A Single Premium In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Managed Duration Preferred CEF Has An 8.3% Distribution At A 10% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2014 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.1425 Per Share for September – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,517 shares. Baxter Bros holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,424 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 80,453 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 13,659 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 7,380 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 4.88M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank Co invested in 0.18% or 4,125 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Lc reported 0.37% stake. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 1.39% or 18,122 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Co Llp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wespac Advsr Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Financial Consulate, Maryland-based fund reported 1,462 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Girard Prns Ltd owns 13,668 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Monetary has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.47M. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $250 lowest target. $296.42’s average target is 8.39% above currents $273.47 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $30000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11.

Overbrook Management Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 587 shares to 34,880 valued at $37.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,160 shares and now owns 20,232 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.