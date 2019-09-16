Overbrook Management Trimmed Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake By $2.98 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shorts Lowered By 10.99%

Overbrook Management Corp decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 167,480 shares with $13.37 million value, down from 205,237 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 402,181 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) had a decrease of 10.99% in short interest. CELG’s SI was 9.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.99% from 10.87M shares previously. With 5.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)’s short sellers to cover CELG’s short positions. The SI to Celgene Corporation’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.35. About 1.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp holds 0.09% or 281,627 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 705,353 shares. Captrust has 11,717 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1.52 million shares. 15,316 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com accumulated 146,172 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 157 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 14,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 289,442 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 395,815 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 17,250 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Street Corporation holds 4.68 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Overbrook Management Corp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,550 shares to 30,334 valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Univar Inc stake by 19,311 shares and now owns 182,112 shares. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) was raised too.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $170.09 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.71 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold Celgene Corporation shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Inv Mngmt has 4,200 shares. Wedgewood Prns Inc accumulated 3.39% or 433,260 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 598,995 shares. Origin Asset Llp owns 38,000 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 455 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd owns 3,459 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs owns 80 shares. Sib Lc reported 45,477 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 771 shares. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 370,214 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 2,922 shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 0.17% or 8,365 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.20% above currents $98.35 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24.