Overbrook Management Trimmed Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $549,360; Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 89.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 89,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 99,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.10M shares traded or 69.24% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 65,165 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.04% or 428,127 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 15,200 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 23,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Venator Cap Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,795 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wellington Gp Llp holds 6.30M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 10,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,111 shares. Ifrah Financial stated it has 0.19% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gam Ag owns 102,613 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 94,190 shares to 148,925 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 131,861 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.55% or 3.10M shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford Financial Ser owns 7,531 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,830 shares. Great Lakes Llc has 579,183 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 16,078 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. Btim owns 0.82% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 553,070 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd holds 2,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 0.05% stake. Weik Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,350 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 13,226 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).