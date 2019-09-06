Overbrook Management Trimmed Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $549,360; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Its Associated Banc (ASB) Position by $325,500; Share Price Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 76,117 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 580,010 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 242,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 39,399 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 688,240 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,759 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 86,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 31,839 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 14,998 shares. 107,009 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Virtu Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,328 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 26,263 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 1.84M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.84M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 314 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Boston Advsrs Llc holds 42,331 shares.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.22 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $58.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomas White Intl Limited owns 8,783 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Beutel Goodman & Com owns 1.81 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,315 shares. Braun Stacey owns 146,204 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.84% or 20,670 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 84,212 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% or 10,198 shares. 3,590 are held by Cadence Management Lc. Moreover, Central Secs has 3.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 180,000 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 45,700 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Inc has 27,475 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0.06% or 122,163 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Llp has 0.41% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 324,555 shares.

