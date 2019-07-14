Overbrook Management Trimmed Its Position in Sunopta (STKL) by $569,613 as Market Value Rose; Fireeye (FEYE) Holder S Squared Technology Has Raised Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 1.60M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 362,260 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 3,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 2,000 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 511,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). State Street Corp owns 35,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 227,893 shares. Cordasco Fincl stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 1.71M shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 35,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated reported 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 2,060 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 1.05 million shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares to 35,467 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sunopta Inc (STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen Bought $113,250 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SunOpta Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks for You to Profit From (Legal) Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunOpta: Past Its Expiry Date – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Ennen Joseph also bought $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Friday, May 10. Gratzek James bought 40,000 shares worth $104,000. $53,400 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by McKeracher Robert on Friday, March 1. $10,354 worth of stock was bought by Duchscher Robert on Tuesday, March 5. On Thursday, February 28 Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 100,000 shares. Detlefsen Michael bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 17.25 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests holds 96,495 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 989,523 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 500 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.04% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 248,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 212,500 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 70,723 shares. Greenwood Lc stated it has 73,785 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Neville Rodie Shaw has 50,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 301,214 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Limited Liability holds 27,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Technology Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold on to FireEye (FEYE) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2018. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of December 20th Options Trading For FireEye (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye: Slight Shift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,854 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).