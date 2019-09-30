Overbrook Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Trimmed by $354,240 as Share Value Declined; Allot LTD (ALLT) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 20,232 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 304,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 661,031 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 965,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 37,636 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

