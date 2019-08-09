Overbrook Management Position In Gildan Activewear (GIL) Was Has Increased; Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Position by $356,868 as Shares Rose

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08 million, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 155,295 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 7,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 202,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 194,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 362,929 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 7,081 shares to 414,533 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,910 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

