Overbrook Management Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Lifted by $750,000; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Value Declined While Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $461,580

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 30,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 91,847 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 122,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 5.62 million shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.39M for 7.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Management (Wy) stated it has 1,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 101,813 shares. Brookstone Capital reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 325,500 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 3.37M shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio. City Holdings Llc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Carroll Financial Assocs reported 3 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,631 shares. Profund Advisors Limited has 28,141 shares. Alberta Management Corporation invested in 0.01% or 60,200 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 599,830 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 3,700 shares to 80,867 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 70,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp. Completes Acquisition of Select Assets from Ditech Holding Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp. Receives Court Approval to Buy Select Assets from Ditech Holding Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ocwen Financial Corporation Comments on Court Ruling Related to Motion to Dismiss Florida Complaint – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

