Overbrook Management Lowered Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $360,290 as Stock Price Rose; Ci Investments Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position by $122.50 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 579.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 336,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 394,610 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.64 million, up from 58,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 521,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.53M, down from 526,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares to 250,804 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 6,558 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 2,770 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 11.08M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Llc holds 109,449 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Llc has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt owns 337,715 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 31.71M shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.77M shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 3.06 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,264 shares. 5,367 were reported by Coldstream Mgmt Inc. Heritage Corp holds 0.83% or 206,007 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 54,844 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,747 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hm Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.12% or 1,026 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 204,700 shares. Baxter Bros reported 3.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 316,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% or 8,830 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 2.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,901 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centurylink Invest Co holds 0.32% or 2,242 shares. Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 45,420 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).