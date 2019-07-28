Overbrook Management Lifted Its Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $350,231 as Valuation Rose; Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Lowered Stake by $3.72 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellium Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fagan Inc invested 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tower Lc (Trc) has 8,023 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 300 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 0.16% or 810,857 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability owns 326,565 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.58% or 45,827 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.2% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.28% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 14,642 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.09% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 12,500 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.