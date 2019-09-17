Overbrook Management Lifted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $750,000; Eagle Asset Management Position in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Boosted by $13.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 164,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 680,546 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.51M, up from 516,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 425,034 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 1.49 million shares traded or 40.04% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 23,426 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $142.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 9,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,501 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Reports Y/Y Rise in February Metrics – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LPL Financial Holdings: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Behind Consensus – Buy On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Closes Acquisition of Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Suffolk Federal Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 43,930 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4,738 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 370 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 8,194 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 28,067 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 93,625 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated holds 2,679 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 17,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.11% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 6,137 shares. Cwm Lc has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Lp holds 13,588 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 22,716 shares.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 64,014 shares to 283,063 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,625 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.