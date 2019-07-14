Overbrook Management Lifted Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position By $5.09 Million; Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 45.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 25,478 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 46,396 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $170.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69 million shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Overbrook Management Corp increased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 25.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 145,395 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 725,104 shares with $26.08M value, up from 579,709 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 338,447 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Monday, February 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) rating on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 8,973 shares to 21,112 valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 6,224 shares and now owns 89,594 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 20,047 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 610 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 0.64% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 343,966 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 17,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maverick has invested 1.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.89 million shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Naples Glob Advisors Lc accumulated 2,455 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 13,310 shares. California-based Ipg Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cap World has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Icon Advisers reported 2,400 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.