Overbrook Management Lifted Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped By $341,750 Its Morningstar (MORN) Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Morningstar Inc. (MORN) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 2,734 shares as Morningstar Inc. (MORN)’s stock rose 6.93%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 67,734 shares with $8.53 million value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Morningstar Inc. now has $6.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 25,330 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN); 24/04/2018 – ORICA LTD ORI.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$16.5 FROM A$15.0; RATING REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.20 FROM A$6.80; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.10 FROM A$8.48; RATING ACCUMULATE; 29/05/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure

Overbrook Management Corp increased Cedar Fair LP (FUN) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 6,700 shares as Cedar Fair LP (FUN)’s stock declined 6.81%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 347,077 shares with $18.26 million value, up from 340,377 last quarter. Cedar Fair LP now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 92,296 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Morningstar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MORN) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PitchBook and Morningstar Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). First Manhattan Communications owns 951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). 13,500 were reported by Black Creek Invest Mgmt. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 183 shares. Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% or 2,854 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 18,381 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 1.55 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 338,209 shares. 2,844 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 33,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 446,216 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,200 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 1,849 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 12,503 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,920 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Sei Invs owns 17,849 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 45,868 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 26,885 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Aull & Monroe holds 60,216 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 53,500 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has 3.93% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cedar Fair adds a bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer’s Battle Of Amusement Park Stocks: Cedar Fair Vs. Six Flags – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Fair Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visitors Spend More; Cedar Fair Earnings Rise – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.