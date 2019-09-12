Overbrook Management Increases Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Darling Ingredients (DAR) Valuation Declined While Valueact Holdings LP Has Raised Stake by $11.12 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 556,799 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 585,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.36 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 316,107 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $519.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 75,000 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.01 million shares. Shell Asset Management owns 82,792 shares. Phocas owns 1,146 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 2.79M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 17.55M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,641 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 136,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Lc stated it has 1.39% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,855 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Trellus Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.07% or 76,727 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,654 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 64,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,063 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).