Overbrook Management Increases Holding in Cedar Fair LP (FUN); As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Rose, Condor Capital Management Boosted Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 90,737 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 94,036 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Governments Reap the Benefits of an Expanding Cannabis Industry – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Best Cannabis Stocks of 2019 So Far — Are They Buys Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro On Valuation – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Biggest Marijuana Move of 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. HAGEDORN JAMES also sold $3.41 million worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Monday, January 14. 50,000 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares with value of $3.41 million were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 671 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,078 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 71,894 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Utah Retirement holds 7,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 90,868 shares. Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Republic Inv Management accumulated 14,554 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Citigroup invested in 10,851 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,315 are held by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd. First Eagle Inv Lc owns 2.86 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 362,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm invested in 1,375 shares. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.09% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 370,964 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 26,885 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Limited holds 0.14% or 85,820 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited stated it has 925,574 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 53,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Edge Wealth Limited Co stated it has 475 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 46,753 shares. Research Glob holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1.85 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd reported 170,059 shares stake. Barnett accumulated 1.5% or 50,106 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.03% or 13,141 shares in its portfolio. 4,200 are owned by Cannell Peter B &.